Sonoma County Climate Activist Network (SoCoCAN) invites you to join its coalition of groups and concerned individuals for our community summit, It’s Up To Us!, to be held on Sunday, March 15, 1:30 to 6 p.m. at Odd Fellows Hall, 545 Pacific Ave., Santa Rosa.
• Wildlife biologist and Sonoma County Poet Laureate Maya Khosla, Sonoma State University graduate student Cory O’Gorman and Tayse Crocker, North Bay Organizing Project’s indigenous activist, will share their work on wild lands and waters.
• Elizabeth Kaiser of Singing Frogs Farm in Sebastopol will discuss how to regenerate soils, grow healthy foods and restore balance to our ecosystem.
• Youth Leaders from Sunrise Movement, and from Schools for Climate Action will share their work and let everyone know how we can best support them.
• Woody Hastings, Sonoma County Environmentalist of the Year, and Steve Birdlebough from the Transportation and Land Use Coalition, will shine a light on changes to our energy infrastructure and discuss community-based energy systems such as microgrids.
• Trathen Heckman from Daily Acts and Transition US will reframe our urgent message as a vision of a future that is environmentally sustainable, spiritually fulfilling and socially just.
• Lynda Hopkins, farmer, environmentalist and Sonoma County Supervisor, will give an overview of the issues that are facing us in the years ahead and how activists can best address them with elected officials.
For information, contact SonomaCountyCAN@gmail.com or call 707-595-0320.
— Submitted by
Sonoma County Climate Activist Network
