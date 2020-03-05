A (literally) breathtaking fundraiser for Special Olympics Northern California that gets participants to dart into the depths of Ives Park Pond in their favorite fancy costumes. Dance, dip, and dive your way into the icy water with this charity fundraising Polar Plunge.
Wisit https://www.letsdothis.com/us/e/sonoma-county-polar-plunge-187335 for more information.
Where and when: Sunday, Mar. 15, 9 a.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol
