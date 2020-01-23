Welcome to our First Sunday Songwriter Series! A variety of music awaits you on the first Sunday of each month so come on out, have a glass of wine on the terrace of the Annex, and enjoy the music! Tonight, Andy Graham will be performing.
Where and when: Sunday, Mar. 1, 3 to 5 p.m at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 425 Morris Ave., Sebastopol
