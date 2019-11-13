We had a blast at the 130th anniversary of Sonoma West Times & News, which was founded in 1889 as The Sebastopol Times. Dozens of subscribers, contributors, current and former employees came out to chat, reminisce, look at the historical exhibits, peruse old volumes of the Sebastopol Times and enjoy great music from Mr. Music and friends. There was wonderful food from Pacific Market and Mary's Pizza and terrific wines from Ektimo, Balletto, and Russian River Vineyards. Here's to the next 130 years!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.