The Alphabet Baroque Club (ABC) is a fun and dynamic quartet of Sebastopol-area musicians whose programs are known for the cheerful and historically informed presentations. This month their program begins with Baroque-period music written about Heaven, and gradually descends to themes from more infernal regions.
Music by Monteverdi, Gesualdo, Falconieri, Juana de la Cruz, Ignatio Donati and everyone's favorite composer, “Anonymous.”
The performance will be hosted by Iota Press Printshop in Sebastopol, located behind the Beekind shop.
Maria Caswell, violin, Judiyaba, treble viol, Gwyneth Davis, bass viol, and Phebe Craig, harpsichord, have performed together as the ABC for nearly seven years. In 2015, they took their program "Time Warp" to the Galway Early Music Festival in Galway, Ireland. They will return to Galway with this program in May 2020.
The Alphabet Baroque Club is an outgrowth of the highly successful A to Zed concert series that included Bay Area and Sonoma County musicians. The series was comprised of concerts that focused on composers whose names began with the same alphabet letter. The ABC is composed of dedicated and serious musicians who believe that beautiful, moving and profound music can be rehearsed while laughing hard and eating well. The same holds true for silly, light-hearted, and just plain fun music.
When and where: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. at Iota Press Printshop, 925-D Gravenstein Hwy. South, Sebastopol
Cost: $15
Find more information about this group at alphabetbaroqueclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.