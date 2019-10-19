A variety of mediums will be reflected in this collection of artwork that does not attempt to represent an accurate description of visual reality but instead uses shapes, colors, forms and gestural marks of expression. Show juried by Sonoma County artist Warren Bellows.
Exhibit on display October 25, 2019 – December 1, 2019
When and where: Oct. 25, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol
