A grad student’s online personal ad lures a mysterious journalism student to his subterranean research lab, but when a major global catastrophic event strikes the planet, their date takes on evolutionary significance and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance. Will they survive? And what about fish tank and the lady with the timpani?
Starring: Sam Coughlin, Laura Jorgensen and Ivy Rose Miller
Directed by Elizabeth Craven
Runs Oct. 18 to Nov. 9 at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol
Thursdays at 8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 5 p.m.
No show on Halloween night (10/31).
Tickets are $15 – $30, however Thursday performances are “Pay What You Can”
