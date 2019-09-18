Improvisational five-string violinist and local favorite returns to HopMonk Sebastopol on Sept. 22
Sebastopol native Gabriel Wheaton is launching his first national tour, “Red Fiddler Tour,” which will include almost 30 solo performances across the United States and Canada over the course of six weeks. His program, a mix of original compositions and covers, will include new music.
Wheaton is launching the tour from Northern California, with concerts in Berkeley, Fairfax and Sebastopol. His Sebastopol performance is this Sunday, Sept. 22, at HopMonk.
Wheaton, who is an artist-in-demand on the Los Angeles music scene, is known for performances that draw listeners into the act of spontaneous creation. He uses a looper pedal setup that allows him to record over his own paying in real time. With a bass pedal that transforms his playing range to that of a cello, and a fifth string that adds the viola range to his violin, he can achieve the texture of a full string ensemble.
Upon hearing Wheaton’s recording Single Source (2017) Grammy-award-winner Paul Winter remarked, “What he has done here, all with one instrument, is remarkable. His arrangements and orchestrations are ingenious. He is a superb and soulful player.”
Wheaton considers HopMonk to be the hub of live music in Sebastopol, and said, “It’s equally fun to be there as a performer or an audience member … it’s the perfect launching pad for a journey that will take me across the country.”
When and where: Gabriel Wheaton launches the “Red Fiddler Tour” with a performance at Hopmonk Sebastopol on Sunday, Sept. 22, 4 to 7 p.m. No cover charge.
Cynthia Albers is a professional violinist and longtime music educator in Sebastopol. Wheaton was one of her students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.