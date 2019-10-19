As part of the Mental Health Awareness Month, local mental health professionals address these concerns in a panel discussion and workshop and address what can be done to mitigate or manage them. Q & A to follow.
We do focus on senior mental health, but any age can join, especially those who have aging family members and friends.
- -Free for members, $5 for non-members
- -Pre-registration required, call 707-829-2440 or email katie@sebastopolseniorcenter.org
When and where: Thursday, Oct. 24, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St., Sebastopol
