Artists reception on Friday Oct. 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Sebastopol Center for the Arts will open its next exhibit, “Abstract,” with an artists reception on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to meet with some of the artists and preview the exhibit, which will remain on display at the center’s Main Gallery through Dec. 1.
Abstract work does not attempt to represent an accurate description of visual reality but instead uses shapes, colors, forms and gestural marks of expression.
According to Sebastopol Center for the Arts Visual Arts Director Catherine Devriese, this collection of artwork, submitted by artists from around the world, reflects a variety of mediums.
“I’m really looking forward to the variety in this show,” she said. “Within the theme of abstract, I am repeatedly impressed by the various interpretations that different artists bring. Seeing it all in context gives us a chance to see what abstract art can be about.”
The show is being juried by well-known West Sonoma County artist Warren Bellows. Bellows paints primarily in oils, both representational and abstract, and seeks to portray the physical subject as well as the “energy” or vibration of his subjects.
“When I paint in nature, I strive to portray the conversation I am having with the spirit of the place. I often experience and try to portray a visual phenomenon wherein I see matter and energy continually transforming into each other — an energy/matter cusp,” said Bellows.
Sebastopol Center for the Arts presents a variety of juried and non-juried art, sculpture and photographic exhibits in its Main Gallery each year. Submissions come from around the world and the gallery attracts up to 15,000 visitors each year.
Come to the opening reception of “Abstract” on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 South High St., Sebastopol. The reception will include light appetizers and wine with music by soloist Cricket Seagull, who will play sax and flute. This event is free to the public.
— Submitted by Sebastopol Center for the Arts
