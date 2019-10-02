Jazz music is known for adding some spice and flavor mixes to a listener’s evening, so why not add some real food to complete the sensory experience? That’s exactly what Jennifer Klein, founder of West County World Jazz, has planned for the inaugural concert on Oct. 13 at The Barlow Event Center. She will be pairing Latin jazz percussionist Pancho Sanchez and his band with a three course offering of Latin-inspired dishes by local chef Carlos Rosas of The Barlow’s Barrio restaurant.
The full evening of live music and food is being made available in various priced packages from VIP pre-meet to a sit down meal or concert tickets plus a la carte street food offerings. Ticket prices range form $45 to $150 on Eventbrite.com.
Pancho Sanchez is a Grammy-award winner and is known best for his seamless blending of traditional Latin jazz and straight ahead R&B soul music, with heavier African influences tossed in in places. He demonstrates why the word “salsa” is both a sauce for eating and a style of music. The Dave McNabb Jazz Lab will open the show on Oct. 13. Doors open at 5 p.m.
“Top jazz artistry today is as much about the talent of the people making the music as it is about the culture, sights and tastes that inspired them,” Klein said. “Bringing top artists like Pancho Sanchez to west Sonoma County and pairing their music with great local food, wine and beer that reflects the artists roots is unique but oh so right for time and place.”
Klein has been working with The Barlow owner Barney Aldridge to present the refurbished Barlow Event Center for live music events. The Pablo Sanchez concert will be in the outdoor area of the event center. General admission ticket holders should bring blankets to spread and sit on.
West County World Jazz will continue to expand its offerings, hopefully into a monthly or semi-monthly series throughout 2020, Klein said.
For more information, visit West County World Jazz on Facebook.
