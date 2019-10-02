The West County Museum will be participating in a county-wide event named Archive Crawl on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. This is a rare and unusual, behind-the-scenes look at our museum.
Here is what you can expect to see at the West Sonoma County History Museum:
• Our train car holds our artifact collection and will be open for viewing. We will have some items out for display in the train car and in our breeze way.
• See and observe a current project of digitizing the Sonoma West Times photo/ negative collection that we have inherited.
• We are the repository for the bound Sebastopol Times and Sonoma West Times newspaper collection from 1942-2019. See this collection.
• Methods for gathering topic information related to our west county and the people who live and work here and how it is shared with the public.
• The Trigg’s library will be open for use and viewing. It has reference materials (geared toward west county) for local towns, family stories, cemetery data, architectural books, maps for various years, yearbooks and church records.
• Our Past Perfect Museum software program will be up and running and ready to show off.
• This is your last chance to see the current exhibit “Seats of History,” which will come down at the end of October.
Many other museums will open their doors and present their version of a closer look.
Find more information at sonomacounty.ca.gov/Historical-Records-Commission/Archives-Crawl/ Questions: Mary Dodgion 707-293-3609
— Submitted by Western Sonoma County Historical Society
