PAID ADVERTORIAL — 10 Days of Meal Deals in Northern California’s Wine Country
he tastiest time of year, Sonoma County Restaurant Week, is back and slated for February 21- March 1, 2020.
As always, Sonoma County Restaurant Week offers three-course, prix-fixe dinner menus for $19, $29, or $39, plus two-course, prix-fixe lunch menus for $10 or $15. Sweet Perks are returning this year, featuring pastries, pies, and other sweet treats from local bakeries and cafés discounted to $5. In Sonoma County tradition, menus feature locally sourced produce, meats, seafood and dairy.
Most dinner menus offer more than one choice for each of the courses. Many restaurants will be offering menus accommodating dietary preferences, too, such as gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
“Restaurant Week continues to be a successful celebration of the incredible local restaurants throughout the County and we are thrilled to be celebrating our eleventh year,” said Economic Development Board (EDB) Program Manager, Lauren Cartwright. “Last year we reached new levels of success with more than 150 participating restaurants and added a Pastry Perk special, allowing bakeries, pie shops, and coffee shops to participate in the annual event, expanding the diversity of cuisine offerings.”
Restaurant Week is designed to bolster the economic vitality of Sonoma County. Last year’s event had a total direct economic impact of $6.52 million. The emphasis on farm-fresh food, local wineries and craft beverages during Restaurant Week ensures that the impact of the event extends to local food suppliers, farmers, wineries and craft beverage producers in addition to the restaurant industry.
All media inquiries regarding Sonoma County Restaurant Week should be directed to Peyton Sales at restaurantweek@sonoma-county.org. Sonoma County Restaurant Week is coordinated by the Sonoma County Economic Development Board in partnership with Sonoma County Tourism.
The Sonoma County Economic Development Board (EDB) provides assistance services to encourage the startup, retention and expansion of Sonoma County businesses and jobs; the creation of new jobs and employment opportunities; and the diversification of economic activity to strengthen the county’s tax base.
