This holiday season Sebastopol is brimming with wonderful stores filled with beautiful, one-of-a-kind items that are just right for holiday gift giving. But too many of our holiday dollars are being spent at online retailers instead of here at home.
That's why we're asking people to take the Sebastopol 1-2-3 Pledge, promising to spend $100, $200 or $300 in Sebastopol stores between now and Dec. 31.
It would make a huge difference to the merchants who help make this region the rich and interesting place that it is. And money spent locally stays local, boosting employment and supporting the schools and city services we all depend on.
Take the Sebastopol 1-2-3 Pledge today. Download the pledge card at right (or pick one up at a local merchant or the Sonoma West newspaper office at 1070 Gravenstein Highway). Every time you buy something at a Sebastopol store, have the merchant sign off with the amount and name of their store.
Everyone who takes the pledge will get a free 3-month subscription to Sonoma West Times & News and will be entered into a raffle to win a New Year's basket of wonderful surprises from local merchants. And the merchant that racks up the largest number of Sebastopol 1-2-3 sales will win an after-holiday spa treatment at Bliss Day Spa!
