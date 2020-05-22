Sponsored advertorial: The Staff at Laguna High School would like to congratulate the graduating class of 2020. We have watched our seniors work so hard to make it to this day. Though many obstacles have been thrown in their paths, our seniors have continued to push forward. In some ways, this year has felt like a genuine obstacle course—from natural disasters, to the individual challenges our students have faced. Yet, despite these challenges, our seniors have kept their focus and commitment to getting their high school diplomas. We don't know what the future holds, but what we do know is that the Laguna High School seniors have demonstrated they have the tenacity and strength they will need in order to succeed as they move forward with their lives. Laguna High School graduations are emotional, and powerful celebrations of our seniors and their accomplishments. To not be able to celebrate as we normally would, is difficult for us all. The Staff at Laguna is feeling this loss, and we know that our graduates and their families are as well. The graduating class of 2020 means so much to us. They are part of the Laguna family and we wanted nothing more than to see them walk up to the podium in front of their proud family members, to receive their hard-earned diplomas. However, at this time, we must respect the need to keep everyone safe, and that means accepting how things are, not how we wish they could be. Our graduating class understands this. In fact, if there is one thing Laguna High School graduates are used to, it's dealing with adversity, and overcoming it. Each and every one of our graduates has proven time and time again that they have what it takes to fight for their future. This diploma symbolizes great success. They have worked hard, they have beaten the odds, and they can now move forward in their lives knowing that they are capable, committed, and ready for anything.
To our families, we acknowledge how much this means to you, and the pride you must be feeling in this moment. You have also worked hard, and this achievement belongs to you as well. None of our graduates could have made it without the help, love, and assistance of their families, their friends, and all who have loved and supported them along this journey.
To our graduating class, thank you for giving us the gift of working with you this year, and please know in your heart that we love you, and believe in you.
Congratulations Class of 2020!
