Congratulations to the Analy High School Class of 2020! You have been an amazing class of students.
This year has certainly had its challenges, but you have met these and succeeded in spite of them. Graduates, thank you for a wonderful four years. You have grown into mature, ambitious, and compassionate young adults, and your presence at Analy High School has forever changed us. We will always remember your humor, athleticism, dancing, videos, struggles, and most importantly how you pushed through the difficult times.
We are all excited to see where your future paths will take you, and we certainly have high hopes that your next chapters will be productive and fulfilling for you and those around you.
You will always have a home at Analy High School, and the graduating class of 2020 will be remembered for years to come. The world awaits your next steps!
-Submitted by Analy High School administration
