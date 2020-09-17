Sebastopol will be home to a handful of activities celebrating the United Nation’s International Peace Day this Sunday and Monday, Sept. 20 and 21.
Starting on Sunday at 2 p.m., kids and families can “Chalk It Up For Peace” in the Plaza by drawing peaceful chalk drawings in and around the community hub.
“This is a Peacetown project deigned to bring communities together through promotion of peace with street art,” reads the flyer for Monday’s festivities.
On Monday at noon and 5 p.m., Jim Corbett (Mr. Music) will present and explain the Emmissary Wheel of Light at the peace pole behind the Sebastopol Community Center. This wheel contains a twelve-pointed star with qualities that everyone already possesses as an Enlightened Being. (Courage, Patience, Wisdom, Certainty, Compassion, Joy, Clarity, Understanding, Depth, Generosity, Abundance, Agape),” Corbett said.
The informational sessions are limited to 12 people at once, and everyone must be masked. Those wishing to be part of the gatherings should contact him at jimcorbett22@comcast.net.
Additionally, Peacetown Family Village will be collaborating with Shoes4Kids to give new shoes to kids at Castle Day Care, located on the Park Side School campus. According to Corbett, kids at the day care have been making Peace Blocks, which will be displayed on the Peace Wall at Toy Works, and Peace Flags for the Peace Garden at the Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.