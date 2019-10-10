According to a release from District 4 Supervisor James Gore, an "all clear" was given from PG&E for the county.
According to the letter, PG&E will begin the process of turning power back on as lines are inspected, though the timeline for each community could vary and no time was stated from PG&E as to when the work will be completed.
"We can expect highly populated areas to come back on first, potentially tonight. Other areas, especially in the hills, will likely see re-energization tomorrow or into the weekend," the letter from Gore stated.
