All west county schools will be back in session on Monday, Nov. 4. This includes all schools in the following districts:
- Forestville Union School District
- Gravenstein Union School District
- Guerneville School District
- Harmony Union School District
- Monte Rio Union School District
- Oak Grove Union School District
- Reach Charter
- Sebastopol Independent Charter School
- Sebastopol Union School District
- SCOE Special Education Classrooms - all locations
- Twin Hills Union School District
- West Sonoma County High School District
