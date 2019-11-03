Winslow Homer, The Country School

It's back to school time for students in west county, after schools were closed and much of the area was evacuated last week due to the Kincade Fire. 

All west county schools will be back in session on Monday, Nov. 4. This includes all schools in the following districts:

  • Forestville Union School District
  • Gravenstein Union School District
  • Guerneville School District
  • Harmony Union School District
  • Monte Rio Union School District
  • Oak Grove Union School District
  • Reach Charter
  • Sebastopol Independent Charter School
  • Sebastopol Union School District
  • SCOE Special Education Classrooms - all locations
  • Twin Hills Union School District
  • West Sonoma County High School District

