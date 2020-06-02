Analy High School graduated its first batch of seniors of the class of 2020 in its first drive-thru/walk-thru graduation today, June 2. Families decorated their cars, drove to the front of the school and watched as their graduates walked up to pick up their diplomas from a safely distanced portion of assembled staff.
The rest of the class will graduate tomorrow afternoon on June 3.
