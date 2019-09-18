Analy students Isabel Smith, Estrella Pacheco and Prisca Niedermair have been organizing students at Analy to join the Global Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20.
“It’s happening all over the world,” Pacheco said. “Last I checked, there were about almost 2,000 strikes happening in over 120 countries.”
There’s a Global Climate Strike rally taking place at noon in Courthouse Square and a march from the SRJC to the square, starting at 11 a.m. Analy students will walk of their classrooms at 9:05 a.m. and takes busses or carpool to the event.
Unlike past youth-led climate events, Pacheco said she hopes older people will take this opportunity to strike as well.
“It’s too important not to,” she said. “Recent studies have shown that we have about 17 months to start finding a way to reduce our emissions. And if we don’t, the impacts of climate change will become irreversible.”
Fellow Analy student Isabel Smith agrees.
“My mom teaches younger kids, and one of her students came up to me and said, ‘Did you know I'm gonna be dead by the time I'm 32?’ And I was, like, no, that’s not right that they should have to be dealing with stuff like that. I’m also a kid, and I know that, if things stay the same, I'll most likely be about 70 when this planet becomes uninhabitable.
“It brings up a lot, Pacheco said. “I've had several conversations with people who say, ‘Morally, what are our obligations? Do we have kids? Can we? Is it morally, right?’”
“The strike takes place three days before the UN summit in New York,” Pacheco said. “There’s gonna be politicians from all over the world talking about their top priorities. We’re hoping that by having millions of people out on the streets, it’ll really draw attention to the climate crisis.”
That, she said, should be everyone’s top priority.
