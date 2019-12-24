Today, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved $12 million for solutions to house and shelter those living on the Joe Rodota Trail.
Here’s what it includes:
- Master Leases: A service provider (non-profit) may lease an entire rental property, and then sublease it to people who are living on the trail. The County will establish the program and subsidize leases. The leases will include 6-7 units within 100 days or less, and will serve 20 clients.
- Shared Housing: Housing that allows each individual to have a private bedroom but shares common areas. This could include up to 6 multi-bedroom houses that will serve 60 people total, and can be available within 100 days or less.
- Indoor-Outdoor Shelter: Staff will use criteria to identify multiple indoor-outdoor sites. The sites may include a combination of on-site structures, RV hook-ups, and safe parking. Each site will be able to accommodate approximately 40 people currently living on the trail, and will be available in 60 to 180 days.
- Support Services: Services provide clients with the support needed to maintain housing. Services will initially focus on assessing occupants on the JRT but will follow clients in shared housing and the in-door/out-door shelter.
- Immediate Action: To improve conditions on the Trail immediately, the County is addressing pest control, placing additional hand washing stations and bathroom facilities, establishing needle disposal bins, providing trash removal, and hiring private security to protect well-being of occupants.
You can learn more about the actions here: https://sonoma-county.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.