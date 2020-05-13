Local recreational fishermen received good news last week when Sonoma County officials authorized the reopening of the Westside Boat Launch, Mason’s Marina and Spud Point Marina in Bodega Bay.
Endorsed by Sonoma County Health Officer Sundari Mase, the move is part of an overall relaxation of park access and intended to allow anglers to catch and provide fish for their dinner tables.
The opening of the park also coincides with the start of the ocean salmon fishing season, which began on May 1. On Friday, dozens of recreational fishermen wasted no time in lining the boat launch to pursue the prized fish. The salmon opener, originally scheduled for April 1, had been delayed a month due to uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Westside Boat Launch and two marinas are open, Doran Beach and the Bodega Bay Sport Fishing Center remain closed.
As part of the new ordinance, any fishing must be done alone or in household groups to maintain current shelter-in-place orders. Pier fishermen must maintain at least six feet in distance while using the facility. Only portable restrooms and fish cleaning stations will be open to the public.
