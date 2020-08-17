City looking for donations of 6-inch fabric squares
The city of Sebastopol is looking for donations of fabric squares for a large-scale mask project. The community project involves the city gathering up donated pieces of cloth and creating a large mask for the Slow Down Cat sculpture to remind drivers to mask-up, as well as slow down.
To complete the project, the city is looking for pieces of fabric that are at least 6-inch squares — and people are encouraged to donate a piece of their favorite fabric. The city announced the project on Aug. 13, and are looking at a quick turnaround for donations. Those wishing to contribute a piece of fabric are asked to do so by Aug. 24.
According to Holly Hansen, community outreach coordinator for the city, they can use as many pieces of fabric as they can get. Hansen said that she thinks receiving 100 or so pieces will be a good start, but that the city has received additional requests to expand the project further to include more sculptures. Receiving more fabric contributions would allow them to do that.
Sebastopol’s cat sculpture, created out of recycled metal by local artist Patrick Amiot, found its home in the city in 2015. Earlier this year someone climbed up and put a mask on another one of Amiot’s sculptures, located outside of Burbank Heights.
Those who donate fabric are being asked to attach a note with their name and contact information, if they’d like the donation to be acknowledged. Fabric can be dropped off through the mail slot at city hall, 7120 Bodega Ave. or mailed to Slow Cat c/o Sebastopol City Hall, 7120 Bodega Ave. Sebastopol, CA 95472.
“We hope that this will be a light-hearted approach to help people remember to wear a facial covering in public,” Hansen said.
