Sebastopol, CA (95472)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.