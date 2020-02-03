Special meeting at 4 p.m.: Priority planning for the upcoming two years
The Sebastopol City Council conducts a goal-setting session once every two years to create a goals and priorities list. The city’s annual budgets are based upon the priorities set at this meeting.
Tonight’s discussion will provide the opportunity for the council, the community and the city staff to collectively discuss shared interests and ideas for the upcoming fiscal year.
Members of the council will be discussing specific projects or programs that can be placed in the upcoming budget for future discussion.
Regular City Council meeting, 6 p.m.
At its regular meeting, the council is scheduled to consider the following items on its consent calendar:
- Approval the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Budget Sub-committee Meeting Schedule.
- Approval of a contract to Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions for the development of a Local Hazard Mitigation Plan.
- Approval of the addition of Daryl Phillips/Phillips Seabrook Associates to the qualified consultants list for on-call floodplain administrator services.
The presentation and information portion of the evening contains a presentation by the county supervisors to discuss Measure G: the Sonoma County Wildfire Prevention, Emergency Alert, and Response Transactions and Use Tax Ordinance, a proposed one-half percent (0.5%) sales tax measure. See our article on Measure G here.)
There will also be a presentation by the Gravenstein Health Action Committee on the crisis of teenage vaping by Palm Drive Health Care District Executive Director Alanna Brogan.
There are no public hearings scheduled for the evening.
Other agenda items include discussion and consideration of a resolution approving the mid-year budget adjustments to the city of Sebastopol Budget for 2019-20 and acceptance of quarterly financial informational report.
The council will also vote on various committee vacancies for the Sonoma County Mayors and Councilmembers Association Meeting in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.