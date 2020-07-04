The exterior walls of the Sebastopol Library and City Hall were tagged with several pieces of graffiti last Wednesday, July 1, or early Thursday morning. Most of the more offensive tags were removed but one “BLM” spray painted tag was still visible Thursday.
Sebastopol police officer Cameron Fenske confirmed the activity, stating that 10 pieces were found on public and private property, most being “expressly anti-police in nature.”
He said the case is being investigated and there are no suspects at this time.
