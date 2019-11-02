Sonoma West columnist publishes a tragicomic collection of calamities and characters along the Russian River. Meet him at the party!
Lots of people have various definitions for the moniker “River Rat” and most are not meant to be flattering. That’s not the case in local columnist and retired preacher Robert Jones’ newly published collection of stories titled, “Proud to be a River Rat: Characters and Calamities along the lower Russian River.”
Jones has written a weekly column in west county newspapers for almost 50 years. His new book is a collection of 52 of his favorite or most memorable tales of larger-than-life characters, funny escapades, 100-year floods, crowded funerals, memorable golf shots, historical triumphs, local jazz music and odes to many other self-proclaimed River Rats. Most of the stories are funny, many poignant and some sounding like the solemn sermon from whence they originated.
Some of the titles are “The Day the Pig Ate Jimmy Neeley,” “Death Row Chaplain,” “Jazz and Skin along the River,” “Uncle Leaky Catches Flies,” and “Eye to Eye with Dino the Dinosaur.” Famous river names abound, including Ruth Mowry, Bill Byrd, Jerry the Gypsy, Wendell Joost, Dr. Charles Schaap, Parson Jones and Benny Barth, the jazz drummer.
“I hope people will find more than a passing bit of humor in the book,” said Jones, who lives with his wife Arline in Guerneville. “You really couldn’t make some of this stuff up. I don’t think you have to be a River Rat to enjoy the tales.”
A taste of river humor can be found in the re-told tale by Jones of Guerneville’s undertaker Joost cleaning out his mortuary basement after the 1986 flood that ruined all his wooden caskets. A passer-by saw Joost hoist and toss one of the coffins into a big street dumpster, eliciting the comment, “Well, that’s the cheapest funeral I ever saw.”
Jones will introduce his book on Nov. 7 at the 130th anniversary party of Sonoma West Times & News, the current home for his “Keeping the Faith” column, which he’s been writing since the 1960s. The event is open to the public from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Sebastopol Grange. The book is also available online at Amazon Books and at Guerneville’s 5&10 store. Jones has a car trunk full of books and is happy to have other retail outlets stock his book by emailing him at RVJones@sonic.net.
The local use of the term “River Rat” originated as a “put down” for the young students who rode trains from the river communities into Santa Rosa to attend school, jobs or to shop. Later, the same tag was used when the river kids took buses to Analy High School. By that time, and before their own El Molino High School was built, the river students began to wear the name River Rat with pride.
“If you’ve been here a few winters or so, I suppose you can become a River Rat, too,” said Jones.
These days there is an informal fraternity of River Rats that holds semi-annual reunions and shares a newsletter called “Rodent Review.”
Jones served as the pastor of the Guerneville and Monte Rio Community Churches from 1965 until his recent retirement. He also served as chaplain at Springlake Village in Santa Rosa. He took a sabbatical in 1986 to get his doctorate of divinity and to teach at the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley. Jones also served for 12 years on the county school board and was an early member of the original Russian River Jazz Festival. His newspaper columns were first printed in The Paper, published in Guerneville by jazz musician Bob Lucas, in the Russian News and now Sonoma West Times & News.
