Façade Improvement Program updated
The city of Sebastopol has updated the Façade Improvement Program. The updates include more business types that are eligible for the program and a property owner or tenant will now be reimbursed for 75% of new improvements up to $2,500. Previously the program reimbursed for 50% of new improvements.
There is the potential for additional changes to the program that will further relax requirements. Applicants are urged to apply as soon as possible as the submission deadline is Oct. 20.
This program is aimed at encouraging local businesses and business property owners to improve commercial and industrial buildings.
With these objectives in mind, subject to funding availability, the Sebastopol Façade Improvement Program will provide a rebate for expenses incurred on new exterior property improvements made to commercial or industrial buildings within the city of Sebastopol.
Eligible improvements include painting, new signage, awnings, landscaping, exterior lighting and local permit fees. Façade building improvements (new windows, changing materials, etc.) are also eligible; however, applicants should note that larger changes may require Design Review approval as well.
The objective of the Façade Improvement Program is to provide an incentive to property owners and/or tenants to enhance the physical appearance of buildings and landscapes. This public/private partnership investment is intended to leverage private capital with public funds for greater community economic benefit.
Click here for more information on the program and how to apply.
Sebastopol business loan program applications due Sept. 28
Through the Community Vitality Project, it was estimated that approximately 32% of businesses located in the City of Sebastopol experienced temporary closure as a result of the pandemic and related health orders, 25% lost 100% of their revenue during the initial months, and 70% of businesses had to take some form of layoff or furlough action.
The city of Sebastopol is taking action to support these businesses to help them navigate the devastating financial impact of the pandemic. Designed and passed by unanimous vote at the Aug. 1, 2020 Sebastopol City Council meeting, the Sebastopol City-Sponsored Loan Program makes $150,000 in 0% interest loans available up to a maximum of $10,000 per business through Community First Credit Union.
The city will accept applications beginning at 8 a.m. Friday Sept. 18 and closing at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28. Applications can only be submitted digitally due to pandemic-related safety concerns and must be emailed to SebBizLoan@cityofsebastopol.org. Applications received after closing time on Sept. 28 will not be considered in the program.
Click here for more information on the program and how to apply.
This is a new program designed to address unprecedented challenges in the community.
If you have any questions about this program or need support with your application, please contact loansupport@comission.group.
Vision Zero survey for traffic safety
Vision Zero is a countywide initiative, led by a partnership between the Sonoma County Department of Health Services and the Sonoma County Transportation Authority, which pledges to reduce all traffic related deaths to zero.
Your input is needed. As such, they are looking for residents to take this short survey about their traffic safety experiences and concerns. Anyone who lives in Sonoma County can take the survey. Responses will be used to create a Vision Zero Action Plan to eliminate traffic fatalities.
Survey: https://forms.gle/AJesqKGXhMyMppzp6
Walbridge and Meyers Fire survivors have until Oct. 21 to apply for FEMA aid
FEMA grants help eligible survivors pay for rent, home or vehicle repair/replacement, funeral expenses, medical or dental expenses and miscellaneous other costs.
Register online at disasterassistance.gov or call (800) 621-3362. Multilingual services are available on the helpline and specialists can answer most questions about FEMA assistance and registration. SoCoEmergency.org
Wine grape growers eligible for additional assistance
The County of Sonoma is “pleased to share a recent announcement that positively impacts our Sonoma County wine country.”
Due to efforts led by Congressman Mike Thompson and the California Farm Bureau, wine grapes are now included in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) 2.0. This means that wine grape producers are now eligible to apply for assistance through Dec. 11. Information, including restrictions and how to apply, can be found at the US Department of Agriculture’s Assistance to Farmers and Ranchers Impacted by COVID-19 page: https://bit.ly/3mKrjht
