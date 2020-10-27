Pop-up virus testing in Guerneville Wednesday
As part of the County of Sonoma's increased COVID-19 testing efforts, a pop-up virus testing site will be coming to Guerneville this Thursday, Oct. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.
COVID-19 testing is available for all county residents, regardless of documentation status, and no ID is required. The tests are free.
Everyone is allowed to receive a test, regardless if they are symptomatic or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
There are no out-of-pocket costs for testing, and no driver’s license is required. If individuals have insurance, their insurance providers will be billed. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still get a test for no cost.
Call (707) 565-4667 to make an appointment at a Pop-Up community testing event.
Nominate a local who makes a difference
Do you know someone who makes a difference in our Sebastopol Community? Nominate them to the City of Sebastopol's recognition program, Locals Who Make a Difference!
The next deadline is November 1st.
About Locals Who Make A Difference
In April 2018, the Sebastopol City Council approved a new program to acknowledge and thank members of the Sebastopol community for their contributions in helping to make Sebastopol a better place to live. There will be three honorees each year, with each honoree featured for approximately four months with banners lining Sebastopol’s Main Street and Downtown Plaza, a proclamation by the City Council, and on the City website.
Councilmember Neysa Hinton brought forth the idea of the Locals Who Make a Difference recognition program saying, "People say over and over that what makes Sebastopol unique and special is the people who live here. Our residents are the ‘heart’ of this community. Let's recognize and celebrate them with a recognition program sponsored by the City."
Anyone may submit a nomination application. Nominees must be living and must reside in Sebastopol or identify Sebastopol as their home community. The accomplishment or contribution to the Sebastopol community for which the nominee is being recognized must not be their primary source of income. Applications will be reviewed by the program subcommittee and approved by the City Council.
Applications are available at Sebastopol City Hall (7120 Bodega Ave.), Public Works (714 Johnson St.), and on the City’s website here.
Interested in joining Sebastopol's planning commission or design review board?
The City of Sebastopol is currently accepting applications for the Planning Commission and the Design Review Board.
Planning Commission Job Notice
Design Review Board Job Notice
Interested individuals are encouraged to apply. Click here to download the application.
Applications are due November 19, 2020.
COVID OptumServe testing site relocated from Petaluma to Windsor
COVID testing is available in Windsor at the Town of Windsor Bluebird Community Center, 25 Bluebird Drive, provides increased opportunities for residents in the north county to access COVID-19 testing. This site, along with a testing site in Santa Rosa, is provided through a state partnership with OptumServe, a leading health services innovation company.
Community-wide testing is a critical step toward re-opening the county. The Sonoma County region has a robust testing program that includes the two OptumServe sites, a wide-spread community pop-up testing program provided within target areas, and contact tracing testing for close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients. Sonoma County has expanded its contact tracing efforts to protect residents from outbreaks before they can spread. These vital efforts can reduce positivity rates and protect our community during our reopening stages.
At all Sonoma County’s testing sites, residents must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. To see the many COVID-19 testing options in Sonoma County, visit the County’s COVID-19 testing page on socoemegency.org. Residents can also call 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898-211 for resource information. For additional updates, follow Sonoma County on Facebook and Twitter at @CountyOfSonoma.
Zero Waste Guide now available
The Zero Waste Guide formerly known as the Recycle Guide is available for download. The guide is a helpful and convenient reference tool. For more information visit
https://zerowastesonoma.gov/resources/downloads-graphics?locale=en&fbclid=IwAR1pm5k1qvWCuwRUfgFTdec3KqVi6aAwvBhGJCDJf9i10YZuLRZpqkElJV0
Napa Sonoma ADU to host webinar on accessory dwelling units (ADUs)
The Napa Sonoma ADU group with support from the Community Foundation Sonoma County, will host an ADU webinar for homeowners on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Participants will learn about the basics of building an ADU and will hear from experts on how to get creative and make an ADU backyard cottage, garage conversion or flat.
The event is free and folks can register by visiting: https://napasonomaadu.org/aduevents or by emailing info@napasonomaadu.org.
