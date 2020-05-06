Music from HopMonk: In the Meantime Series, May 7-9
HopMonk Sebastopol is offering a series of live, streaming concerts. Marty O’Reilly will be streaming live on Thursday, May 7, at 4:30 p.m.; Sebastain St. James will be streaming live on Friday, May 8, at 4:30 p.m. and the Coffis Brothers will be streaming live on Saturday, May 9, at 4:30 p.m. See them on on HopMonk Sebastopol’s Facebook page.
Documentaries Make House Calls, May 7-17
The Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival is taking the film festival online and will begin with “Documentaries Make House Calls,” a program of short films and filmmaker conversations. The program will be available for streaming May 7-17 and tickets are $10. Find out more at sebastopolfilmfestival.org.
Art History Salon: The Renaissance, May 14
Hosted by the Sebastopol Area Senior Center’s day trip coordinators Kate Roach and Emily Webster, enjoy a lecture and slideshow on the Renaissance by art history professor Jennifer Bethke. There’ll be time for discussion and questions after the lecture. This online event happens Thursday, May 14, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sign up at sebastopolseniorcenter.org.
Sister District Fundraiser with Barbara Baer, May 14
Join the west county Sister District group on Sunday, May 17, for a virtual fundraiser to support Shea Roberts for the Georgia State House. The featured speaker will be author Barbara Baer discussing her recent novel, “The Ice Palace Waltz.” Register for the event at bit.ly/2GWemNc.
Cancellations
The Green Music Center’s Summer at the Green 2020 Concert Series, as well as this year’s Bodega Seafood, Art and Wine Festival, and the Cotati Accordion Festival have all been cancelled.
