DIE IN

THE END OF THINGS — Three days after the council passed its climate emergency resolution, Analy students demand climate action by staging a "die-in" at the school in solidarity with the international climate strike on Dec. 6. Students at Orchard View also participated in the strike.

 Photo Ian Shine

At its meeting on Dec. 3, the Sebastopol City Council unanimously passed a Climate Emergency Resolution declaring that “a climate emergency threatens our city, region, and all life on Earth.”

The resolution commits the city to a citywide “just transition” and climate emergency mobilization that includes mitigation (net zero greenhouse gas emissions by no later than 2030), drawdown and adaptation and resilience in preparation for the inevitable consequences of a rapidly warming planet.

In passing a climate emergency resolution, the city of Sebastopol joins over 1,200 nations and cities worldwide, including Argentina, Bangladesh, Canada, the European Union, Geneva, London, Montreal, New York City, Paris, San Francisco, and many others.

Here in Sonoma County, Sebastopol joins Petaluma, Windsor, Cloverdale, Healdsburg and the County of Sonoma to become the sixth jurisdiction to pass a climate emergency resolution. The city of Santa Rosa is likely to soon follow.

— Submitted by Sebastopol Climate Action

