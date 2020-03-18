Shantel Shaw

Analy senior Shantel Shaw will compete for the title of Dairy Princess during ceremonies at the District 3 Dairy Princess Contest and Ball on April 11. The contest is sponsored by the North Bay Dairy Women and the California Milk Advisory Board. Shantel is the daughter of Rob and Loretta Shaw of Cotati. She is a senior at Analy High School and plans to attend Santa Rosa Junior College under the Wild Goat Edge Foundation and to transfer to UC Davis to major in agribusiness and viticulture. Shantel is an active member of Gold Ridge 4-H and Sebastopol FFA, where she serves as club and chapter President for both organizations. In addition to her leadership roles, she plays for the Analy High School girls varsity golf team and works on her cousin’s dairy. Shantel has also shown her dairy cattle for the past six years at local fairs.

