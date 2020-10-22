West county’s coastal and river residents have a chance to serve on local municipal advisory councils (MAC), which help give a voice to west county’s unincorporated areas at the county level. Applications for the available seats opened earlier this month and are due by Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.
Eighteen representatives, as well as alternates, serve on the Lower Russian River and Sonoma Coast MAC groups and help advise the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and other county decision makers on issues related to the lower river area, as well as the county coast.
MAC representatives serve for either two or three years and meet every other month. Due to the pandemic, MAC meetings for both groups have been held virtually. Each area within the coast and lower river, respectively, has two representatives and one alternate. All representatives must reside in the MAC boundaries full-time.
While MACs don’t have the ability to make decisions as a government body like a city council would, they help advise the county on community matters like permit applications, area improvements, rezoning applications, health and human safety-net services and more.
Sonoma County Coast MAC
The Sonoma County Coast MAC consists of representatives from the Sea Ranch/Annapolis District, Kashia Band of Pomo Indians District, Fort Ross District, Timber Cove District, Jenner District, Bodega Bay District and Bodega/Valley Ford District.
To view information about the Sonoma County Coast MAC, including how to apply, click here.
Lower Russian River MAC
The Lower Russian River MAC is made up of representatives from the Hacienda District, Forestville District, Rio Nido District, Guerneville District, Pocket Canyon District, Monte Rio District and Cazadero/Duncans Mills District.
To view information about the Lower Russian River MAC, including how to apply, click here.
Applicants for either council have to fill out an application, submit a 500-word biography, a photo and provide proof of district residency.
