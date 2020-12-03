Deadline is Dec. 15, deadline to apply for federal disaster aid is Dec. 16
Four hundred and thirty-two properties in Sonoma County have structures that were destroyed in the August and September wildfires and will require phase two debris removal. The deadline to apply for the state’s debris removal program is Dec. 15.
As of Dec. 2, the county has only received 63 fully completed right of entry (ROE) forms from property owners who are opting into the state cleanup program.
“We’ve also received 84 applications for private debris removal. That leaves 285 property owners who we haven’t heard from and who’s paperwork is not yet complete. We really want to stress that time is of the essence,” said Paul Gullixson, the county’s communications manager. “It might not feel like it, but more rain is coming, and we want to keep toxins out of the soil, waterways and groundwater within the burned areas.”
He said moving the burned debris as quickly as possible will help ensure that ash and toxins do not seep into the soil and waterways.
“If there are not enough parcels in Sonoma County enrolled in the public program the debris removal crews will be pulled away to focus on another county until the numbers justify returning to ours,” Gullixson said during a virtual town hall for property owners affected by the Meyers, Walbridge and Glass Fires.
The state’s phase two debris removal process began earlier this week in fire affected areas of Sonoma County.
After a major wildfire there are two main cleanup phases, a household hazardous waste sweep and fire debris removal. The household hazardous waste sweep is conducted at no cost to impacted property owners by the California Department of Toxic Substances Control.
Work on this first step started in September and once parcels are cleared phase two can begin. Phase two is the removal of any remaining structural ash and debris and includes soil testing to ensure the site is clean and safe for rebuilding.
Hazard trees that may pose a risk to public structures or right of ways may also be removed if they are tagged as a hazard or are likely to fall.
Prior to state debris removal, property owners are notified of the planned removal 24 to 48 hours beforehand.
Property owners may choose to utilize the state’s ROE program where state contractors conduct the debris removal, or they can sign up for a private debris removal program with a private, licensed contractor.
The first step in getting the process started for the state cleanup program is to fill out the ROE application.
“The first step to beginning the public cleanup program is this right of entry and the right of entry process. Once it (the form) is completed it will grant the government contractors access to your property and then they can conduct debris removal and the subsequent soil sampling which will verify that your property has been cleaned to the standards and all the criteria has been met,” said Christine Sosko of the Sonoma County Environmental Health Department. “The application can be found at socoemergency.org/2020-roe and you can also just go to https://socoemergency.org/recover/ and then click on the corresponding fire and follow the icon for ‘debris removal’ and ‘right of entry.’”
Sosko said when folks apply for the ROE they must include a copy of some form of identification, such as a valid driver’s license or a passport photo. She said if you have insurance you will want to include the insurance declaration pages and the debris removal page.
If applicable, folks will also have to submit copies of their trust or LLC. documents and have the ROE signed by the trustee or the LLC.
“If you lost a vehicle in the fire, you’d want to submit a copy of your vehicle’s insurance so that that can be removed during the process also,” Sosko said.
Sosko said it’s also important to know that on the ROE form there’s a space to provide notes or drawings to mark if you have a well or septic system or anything that is of concern when the ROE process and debris removal is going on.
“For properties that have trees that are damaged during the fire and many impact the roadway you can also apply for a ROE. In that note area you’d want to make a note that the ROE is for trees only if you did not lose a structure and you just lost trees,” Sosko said
If you need help with filling out the ROE form or if you have any questions about debris removal you can call the county’s debris hotline at 707-565-6700 or you can email ehdebrisremoval@sonoma-county.org.
Additionally, the county has set up a ROE help center at the county 625 5th Street offices. The center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. Those who go to the in-person help center for an appointment would have a wellness check beforehand. You can also get ROE application help virtually with Monday, Wednesday or Friday appointments available from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to noon.
The deadline to submit the ROE state cleanup form is Dec. 15.
Private cleanup
If you choose to do debris removal through a private contractor then the contractor can access applications, a list of the cleanup requirements and a sample of work plans on SoCo Emergency website.
Another deadline to keep in mind
Individuals and households with losses in wildfire-affected counties such as Sonoma and Napa County have less than two weeks left to register for assistance through FEMA.
The deadline to apply for federal disaster aid through FEMA is Dec. 16.
FEMA monetary awards can help eligible fire survivors pay for rent, home repair/replacement and other disaster related needs including vehicle repair or replacement, funeral expenses, medical or dental expenses and other miscellaneous costs.
In order to be reimbursed by FEMA survivors should photograph damage and save repair receipts.
According to a FEMA press release, “Survivors should contact their insurers and file a claim for the disaster-caused damage before they register with FEMA. Survivors with insurance should register with FEMA even when they aren’t yet certain whether they will be eligible. FEMA may be able to help with costs that insurance doesn’t cover. The agency can determine eligibility once an applicant’s insurance claim is settled, but there won’t be any FEMA reimbursement for those who fail to register by the Dec. 16 deadline.”
Folks can register for FEMA federal aid online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app, or by calling the FEMA hotline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. PST.
To register for aid, you will need:
● Your social security number
● Insurance policy information
● Address of the damaged primary dwelling
● A description of the disaster-caused damage and loss
● Current mailing address
● Current phone number
● Total annual household income
● Routing and account number of your checking or savings account for direct transfer of funds.
