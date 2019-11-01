With everything that's happened since the Kincade Fire, we all could use an extra hour of sleep.
Daylight Saving Time will end this Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 a.m. Set your clocks one hour back to stay on time.
For those with friends in Alaska, Arizona and Hawaii, note that these states do not observe Daylight Saving Time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.