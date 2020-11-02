big flag

 

It’s Election Day, and the votes will be rolling in soon. 

Sebastopol City Council
Two seats are open.VOTES%
Michael Carnacchi00%
Evaristo "Evert" Fernandez00%
Vaughn Richard Higginbotham00%
Neysa Hinton00%
Diana Rich00%
 
 
West Sonoma County Union High School District
Two seats are open.VOTES%
Julie Aiello00%
Laurie Ann Fadave00%
Kyle O'Connor00%
Lynn Schallebaum Gleeson00%
 
 
Harmony Union School District
Two seats are open.VOTES%
Mariah Lander00%
Amanda Solter00%
Yuri Springstorm Koslen00%
 
 
Oak Grove Union School District
Two four-year seats are open.VOTES%
Brian P. Jacobs00%
Lesley Jones00%
Erin Lagourgue00%
Robbie Woolsey00%
 
 
Oak Grove Union School District
One two-year seat is open.VOTES%
Hannah Kallok00%
Rahine Patel00%
 
 
Measure M — Sebastopol Union School District Parcel Tax
 VOTES%
Yes00%
No00%
 
 
Measure AA — Timber Cove Fire Protection District Parcel Tax
 VOTES%
Yes00%
No00%
 
 

We'll also update, as appropriate, county issues that could impact west county. Stay tuned. 

Measure O - Sonoma County
 VOTES%
Yes00%
No00%
 
 
Measure P - Sonoma County
 VOTES%
Yes00%
No00%
 
 
Measure DD - Sonoma County Transportation Authority
 VOTES%
Yes00%
No00%
 
 

News nonprofit CalMatters is providing updates on state and national elections using numbers from the California Secretary of State's Office. Results for the following charts reflect the state, rather than just Sonoma County. 

