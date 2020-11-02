It’s Election Day, and the votes will be rolling in soon.
|Sebastopol City Council
|Two seats are open.
|VOTES
|%
|Michael Carnacchi
|0
|0%
|Evaristo "Evert" Fernandez
|0
|0%
|Vaughn Richard Higginbotham
|0
|0%
|Neysa Hinton
|0
|0%
|Diana Rich
|0
|0%
|
|
|West Sonoma County Union High School District
|Two seats are open.
|VOTES
|%
|Julie Aiello
|0
|0%
|Laurie Ann Fadave
|0
|0%
|Kyle O'Connor
|0
|0%
|Lynn Schallebaum Gleeson
|0
|0%
|
|
|Harmony Union School District
|Two seats are open.
|VOTES
|%
|Mariah Lander
|0
|0%
|Amanda Solter
|0
|0%
|Yuri Springstorm Koslen
|0
|0%
|
|
|Oak Grove Union School District
|Two four-year seats are open.
|VOTES
|%
|Brian P. Jacobs
|0
|0%
|Lesley Jones
|0
|0%
|Erin Lagourgue
|0
|0%
|Robbie Woolsey
|0
|0%
|
|
|Oak Grove Union School District
|One two-year seat is open.
|VOTES
|%
|Hannah Kallok
|0
|0%
|Rahine Patel
|0
|0%
|
|
|Measure M — Sebastopol Union School District Parcel Tax
|
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|
|
|Measure AA — Timber Cove Fire Protection District Parcel Tax
|
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|
|
We'll also update, as appropriate, county issues that could impact west county. Stay tuned.
|Measure O - Sonoma County
|
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|
|
|Measure P - Sonoma County
|
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|
|
|Measure DD - Sonoma County Transportation Authority
|
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|
|
News nonprofit CalMatters is providing updates on state and national elections using numbers from the California Secretary of State's Office. Results for the following charts reflect the state, rather than just Sonoma County.
