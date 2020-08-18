An interactive map of the evacuation orders and warnings can be found here.
Updated Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7 a.m. —
Over night, additional evacuation orders were expanded to include residents in the area west of West Dry Cree Road and south of Lake Sonoma.
As of Wednesday morning, the 13-4 fire (now named the Wallbridge Fire, per a CalFire update) is at 1,500 acres and is 0% contained.
The 11-16 fire (now named the Myers Fire) is 25 acres and 0% contained.
Updated 9:30 p.m. —
According to the Sonoma County Office of Education, the Guerneville School District has canceled school for Wednesday, Aug. 19 due to fire-related evacuations.
School closures can be found here.
Updated 9:15 p.m. —
The following areas have been issued an evacuation warning:
Map Grid 2K1 (see map below)
All areas North and East of Westside Rd.
South of Hwy. 101
West of the Russian River
Updated 8:15 p.m. —
The following areas have been added to the list of mandatory evacuations. To see the corresponding map, scroll down to the 7:15 p.m. update.
Map Grid 1B3
• East of Sewell Road and King Ridge Road
• North of Old Cazadero Road and Austin Creek (The actual Creek) and East Austin Creek through the recreation area.
• West of East Austin Creek and Wal Bridge Ridge.
• South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road.
An evacuation warning has been expanded to include all residents in the following area:
Map Grip 1C2
• West of South Fork Gualala River.
• North of Fort Ross Road.
• South and East of King Ridge Road.
According to Fifth District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, the following areas are being used as temporary evacuation centers:
Updated 7:55 p.m. —
The 13-4 fire is estimated to be around 500 acres. According to Fifth District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, the fire is spreading southwesterly toward Guerneville.
Hopkins said that the county is currently working on establishing evacuation points for both the 13-4 and 11-16 fires, and are setting up support for both small and large animal evacuations.
Updated 7:15 p.m. —
The evacuation order has been expanded to include:
• The entire area of Zone 1D (see map)
• East of the Sonoma coast, from Fort Road Road to the Russian River
• North and East of the Russian River
• South of Sweetwater Springs Road and south of Fort Ross Road
Updated 6:15 p.m. — CalFire announced that the evacuation order has been expanded to include all residents in the following area:
• South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road
• West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road
• North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road
• East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)
UPDATED 4:22 p.m. — CalFire has issued the following evacuation orders:
For the 13-4 fire, the following areas are being told to evacuate:
• North of Austin Creek Recreational Area
• East of The Cedars
• Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road
• South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road
For the 11-16 fire, the following areas are being told to evacuate:
• West of Meyers Grade Road to the coast
• South of Fort Ross Road
• North of the intersection of Meyers Grade Road at Highway 1
In an update, Fifth District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said that resources have been brought from Chico to help provide air support.
UPDATED 3:22 p.m. — According to the CalFire and Sonoma Fire scanner the 13-4 fire is approximately 250 acres.
UPDATED 2:28 p.m. — Evacuation of the Austin Creek Recreational area is now an ORDER as per CalFire. Evacuate immediately if you are in the area or feel you are in danger.
A WildFire Evacuation ORDER has been issued for North of Austin Creek Recreational Area, East of Cedars, West of Mill Creek Road, and South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road.
THIS IS NOW A WILDFIRE EVACUATION ORDER— County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) August 18, 2020
An evacuation ORDER has been issued for the following area:
•North of Austin Creek Recreational Area
•East of The Cedars
•West of end of Mill Creek Rd.
•South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Rd
Grab your bag and evacuate now. https://t.co/p8KR6aO2Ea pic.twitter.com/4hERxw3Mhh
UPDATE 2:03 p.m. — In an update on her Facebook page at 1:45 p.m., Sonoma County District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins announced that the evacuation warning zone for the 13-4 fire is becoming a mandatory evacuation zone shortly and that orders will be coming out shortly.
"This zone is becoming a MANDATORY EVACUATION ZONE (orders coming out shortly). *We do not know why the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) went out Countywide for this evacuation advisory; it is the responsibility of telecom companies to geo-target the WEA. We are investigating why this happened," Hopkins wrote.
Hopkins said the county is preparing to open the Emergency Operations Center if necessary.
In her post she wrote, "According to Emergency Management Director Chris Godley, 'If the 13-4 fire continues to spread, I may recommend activating the EOC to address the evacuation/shelter challenges, coordination with CalFIRE, and challenges posed by power outages.'"
A wildfire evacuation warning has been issued for north of Austin Creek Recreational Area, east of the Cedars, west of the end of Mill Creek Road and south of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road due to a wildfire in the area estimated to be 100 acres and growing. The incident is being referred to as the 13-4 fire.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management issued the warning around noon Tuesday, Aug. 19 and shortly after a Nixle alert was sent out at 12:54 p.m.
Around 1:25 p.m., Sonoma County District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said that the order would likely become mandatory shortly.
An evacuation warning means you should be prepared to leave if an evacuation order is issued for the area. Now is the time to gather essential supplies, however, if you feel unsafe do not wait for an order and leave.
According to Hopkins, neither the lower Russian River nor Cazadero are in the evacuation area at this time, and Cazadero, Duncans Mills, Guerneville, Rio Nido and Forestville are not currently threatened or under an evacuation advisory. The county has not yet received a map from CalFire visually outlining the evacuation advisory areas.
Hopkins also posted the evacuation warning notice on her Facebook page and wrote on the page, “Stay safe, all. My thoughts and prayers are with the firefighters and I will be monitoring this closely along with our North Coast MAC (Municipal Advisory Council) reps, fire leaders, and Department of Emergency Management.”
According to Sonoma County Fire and CalFire scanners, crews and task forces are on scene doing bulldozing work and water tending and working on holding fire lines. Sonoma County Sheriff Helicopter Henry-1 is also on scene.
The evacuation warning notice from the sheriff’s department says to follow social media and Nixle alerts for updates. Call 911 Only if you have a life-threatening emergency. Do not call 911 for information. You may also go to socopsa.org for more information, according to the post.
