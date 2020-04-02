The United States (and Sonoma County) is in the middle of a tectonic opinion shift on the question of face masks. The controversy centers on who should wear one — just frontline workers like doctors or nurses or everyone who goes out in public — and what masks should be made of? Are cloth masks OK? Opinions are changing fast.
At the end of February, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted “Seriously people - STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”
While the second part of his injunction is clearly true — particularly given the chronic shortage of medical supplies thus far during the pandemic — the first part about masks’ protective value for regular people is being re-considered by the Centers for Disease Control.
The logical disconnect was obvious from the start—if masks help to keep health workers safe, why wouldn’t the same principle apply to regular people waiting in crowded grocery lines or on public transit? The government’s insistence that only sick people should wear masks was equally problematic, especially once it became apparent that people could be asymptomatic but shedding virus for up to 14 days before they felt ill.
“The big mistake in the U.S. and Europe, in my opinion, is that people aren’t wearing masks,” George Gao, the head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told Science magazine in an interview this week. “This virus is transmitted by droplets and close contact. Droplets play a very important role—you’ve got to wear a mask, because when you speak, there are always droplets coming out of your mouth. Many people have asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic infections. If they are wearing face masks, it can prevent droplets that carry the virus from escaping and infecting others.”
“If the whole community does it, it should help,” said Dr. Gary Pace, who lives in Sebastopol but works as the public health officer for Lake County. “I plan to start wearing one once I get my hands on one. This is more for protection of others rather than for myself. It probably really works mainly by stopping me from spreading it before I have symptoms.”
This week, several major news outlets reported that the CDC was on the verge of recommending that everyone wear masks when they go out in public, preferably cloth masks, while keeping the precious reserves of N95 masks for health workers.
On April 1, the state of California made wearing masks optional for people who need to venture out in public.
"Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing and washing hands and staying home when ill, but they may be helpful when combined with these primary interventions," the announcement for the California Department of Public Health said.
Local “sewists” leap into action
While experts debate the question of face masks at the national level, a group of “sewists” in Sonoma County are taking matters into their own hands, inspired by the plight of health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes.
Last week, Monte Rio textile artist and businesswoman Quinn Roncarati got together with some friends and decided to sew some cloth face masks for health workers. She created a Facebook group, North Bay Sewists Unite, in hopes that a few more friends would join. Within a week, she had 1,000 volunteers, sewing away throughout the North Bay.
At first, she and a friend dropped off fabric and picked up finished masks from volunteers’ homes, but as the number of volunteers grew, that quickly proved unworkable. Now there are six or seven drop-off boxes at the homes of volunteers from Monte Rio to Marin.
“We’ve donated more than 1,000 masks,” Roncarati said. She expects to donate another 2,000 masks this week to hospitals and senior centers that have requested them.
Roncarati said her group sews from two patterns that can be worn either by themselves as cloth face masks or on top of an N95 mask. Both cloth mask patterns have slits that can be used to slide denser material inside to make the masks more germ resistant.
But you don’t have to be part of a Facebook group to sew face masks.
“I'm not part of a group or anything; I just wanted to lend a hand,” said Sebastopol’s Barbara Philipp. “The funny thing is there are so many different patterns and videos and opinions. Then the other day I went onto the Kaiser Permanente website — they actually have a page where they're asking for certain donated items, including homemade masks — and they had a pattern and so I started making those. I figured if they want that specific thing and I make that, then my time is being well spent.”
At the beginning of the pandemic there was a lot of debate on the internet about the safety of cloth face masks versus N95 masks. The latter are still the gold standard for health care workers, but then hospitals decided that wearing a cloth mask over an N95 mask could extend the life of the N95.
On top of that, public health experts and doctors from countries that had gotten on top of the virus, like China, Hong Kong and Singapore, began to opine online and in print that cloth face masks were not merely better than nothing; they were integral to the fight against the virus.
On March 24, Kaiser Permanente announced that it would start taking donations of hand-made cloth masks, in addition to new, unopened packages of N95 masks and other personal protective gear.
Roncarati said the sewists in her group have expanded their repertoire to include hospital gowns, booties and even plastic face screens.
Roncarati said she and the volunteers of North Bay Sewists Unite are going to keep on sewing until these items are no longer needed.
“My goal is to make so many that we’ll run out requests,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.