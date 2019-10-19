On Oct. 17, deputies arrested four people after an explosion at a Sebastopol home. Cameron Coull, 26 years old, Sebastopol, Douglas Baker, 39 years old, Santa Rosa, James Wood, 58 years old, Sebastopol and Linzy Gingras, 29 years old, Sebastopol, were arrested in connection with the explosion.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Industrial Avenue in the unincorporated area of Sebastopol to assist Gold Ridge Fire with a house fire that was the result of an explosion. When deputies arrived, they first spoke with James Wood.
Wood was standing next to a fire engine, holding a small dog that had been burned in the explosion. Wood was outside the home smoking a cigarette and Gingras was at the home when the explosion occurred inside. Wood lives at the home with Coull and Gingras. Coull and Baker were inside the home making honey oil from leftover marijuana when the explosion happened.
Honey oil is essentially concentrated cannabis, and the method to extract the oil from marijuana is a dangerous process. Deputies and fire personnel found butane canisters and glass tubing that contained marijuana inside the home. The explosion appears to be the result of an illegal butane honey oil lab.
Coull and Baker were transported by ambulance to an area hospital and admitted for their injuries. The two cats and dog were also taken by animal control for treatment.
The explosion caused the front door to be blown off the hinges and the windows to shatter. The dining room was blown off the foundation and pushed out approximately 18 inches. There is also structural damage inside the kitchen. The home is a two-story building with five units. The explosion occurred in the bottom center unit.
Sheriff’s Property Crimes and Narcotic detectives responded to the home, and collected evidence and obtained statements. Wood, Coull and Baker were issued citations due to medical conditions. Wood was issued a citation for the following felony charges: manufacturing a controlled substance, animal cruelty, unlawfully causing a fire and a misdemeanor charge of violation of probation from a prior drug related arrest. Gingras was booked into the Sonoma County jail on felony charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, animal cruelty and unlawfully causing a fire. She remains in custody with bail set at $100,000. Coull was issued a citation for the following felony charges: manufacturing a controlled substance, animal cruelty, unlawfully causing a fire and misdemeanor violation of probation from a prior arrest. Baker was issued a citation for the following felony charges: manufacturing a controlled substance, animal cruelty, unlawfully causing a fire and misdemeanor violation o f probation from a prior arrest.
