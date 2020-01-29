We were sorry to see this notice from Cultivate Home on Main Street.
“It is with deep regrets and sorrow that we must announce the closing of Cultivate Home, effective Feb. 28, 2020, due to the deteriorating health of the owner Kathleen Mayhew.
As you know, most independent stores struggle to compete in the new internet economy ... but I’m guessing you intuitively know that it’s never been harder to be an independent retailer.
Our staff, led by Kathy Anderson (behind the counter above) has performed fantastically, but could not overcome the market forces.
We thank our fine customer base who have stood with us over the past few years. We hope that you all take advantage of the big discounts we are offering aswe try to clear out our inventory.
Thank for your support.”
— Kathleen and Frank Mayhew
