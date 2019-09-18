When a mobile home in the Fircrest Mobile Home Park in south Sebastopol caught fire on Thursday, Sept. 12, quick action by a construction crew working in the park saved homes and lives, according to Fircrest Mobile Home Park manager Jim Cook.
“While I was on the phone with 911, Jorge Chavez from the VPC crew arrived at the home with fire extinguishers and started to control the flames,” Cook said. “Jorge called for one of the crew to bring the water buffalo up to the home, and they pulled a firehose off the trailer and attached it to a nearby fire hydrant. Three crew members helped man the hose while others, instructed by Jorge, made sure residents could get out and fire trucks could get access to the fire.”
Cook said the VPC-BTM crew shut off the gas meter and electrical panel to the home, while other crew members helped evacuate neighboring homes.
The construction crew kept the fire from leaping to neighboring structures until, minutes later, the Sebastopol Fire Department arrived to fight the fire, which took two hours to put out.
No one was injured in the fire, but the mobile home is likely a total loss.
