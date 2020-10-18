After a one-day reprieve from the region being on a fire-related weather watch, the National Weather Service (NWS) has once again issued a Fire Weather Watch for the area around Sonoma County. The watch is in effect for North Bay mountains from 11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19 through 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
According to the NWS, north to northeast winds are expected to reach 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts of 25 to 40 miles per hour. The winds are supposed to peak overnight on both Monday and Tuesday.
Humidity is expected to be in the 12-20% range, with overnight recovery in the 20-30% range. While the warning is in effect for mountains throughout the North Bay, the areas facing the highest threat are the mountains of Napa County and northeastern Sonoma County.
The wind combined with poor humidity recovery will lead to increased risk of new fire starts, as well as pave the way for potential rapid spread of any fire that may occur.
A Fire Weather Watch means that fire weather conditions are forecasted to occur. If predicted conditions continue, the NWS pay issue a Red Flag Warning.
This weather watch comes right on the heels of a Fire Weather Watch and subsequent Red Flag Warning that was issued last week, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14 and lasting through Saturday evening, Oct. 17. Last week’s weather event was accompanied by a heat advisory.
As of Sunday evening, Pacific Gas and Electric had not marked the region as being on a Public Safety Power Shutoff watch.
