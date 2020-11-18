Food For Thought, a nonprofit food bank, begins a virtual food drive to provide Sonoma County residents living with various serious illnesses the makings of a holiday meal.
The Forestville organization will take online donations through its website from now until Dec. 31 as part of an annual effort to support its clients through the holidays, according to a press release from communications manager Kathleen Haack. The website displays a menu of turkey, ham, corn husks, masa, pumpkin pie mix, cranberry sauce and more that supporters can pitch in for, with options to feed a client for a week, month or year.
Haack added in a statement that Food for Thought provides healthy meals, groceries, vitamins, supplements and nutritional counseling for over 1,400 Sonoma County residents. The food bank serves clients living with HIV, COVID-19 and other conditions with various risks of malnutrition for free in both English and Spanish, its website said.
Those interested can go to http://www.FFTfoodbank.org/virtual-food-drive to donate, the press release said.
