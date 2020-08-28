In an effort to help those affected by the Walbridge Fire, the Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB) will be holding an emergency food distribution event at the Guerneville School on Monday, Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
REFB will be bringing its “Engine One Truck” to the school site at 14360 Armstrong Woods Road in Guerneville and free food and groceries will be available for anyone in need of food assistance. People may also pick up food for another family in addition to theirs if needed.
Fifty-five percent of REFB’s food supply is from donated fresh produce, 17% is from donated groceries, 10% is purchased wholesale, 15% is from USDA commodities and 5% is from community food drives, according to the REFB website.
To donate to the food bank, visit: https://refb.org/ways-to-give/make-donation/.
The food bank is also looking for volunteers for the event to help pack and place food boxes into vehicles, according to Rachelle Mesheau, the marketing and communications manager for the REFB.
The volunteer shift will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and health and safety measures, such as mask and glove wearing, hand sanitizing and social distancing, will be put in place to help protect against COVID-19.
To sign up for a volunteer shift, visit: http://bit.ly/guerneville-distribution.
