Food For Thought (FFT) is taking its holiday food drive to Guerneville next week for Sonoma County residents living with HIV, COVID-19 and other conditions.
The nonprofit will host the drive-thru holiday food drive at the Russian River Senior Center in Guerneville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, according to a media alert from Communications Manager Kathleen Haack.
The food bank has a special request that donors bring tuna, peanut butter and olive oil to the Russian River Senior Center parking lot.
According to Haack, donors can also give online to FFT’s virtual holiday food drive at https://www.fftfoodbank.org/virtual-food-drive.
The drive is part of FFT’s broader mission to offer free groceries, prepared meals, nutrition counseling and more to over 2,000 locals with complex health needs and malnutrition risk factors, Haack said.
This year, the food bank fired up its COVID-19 Nutrition Program in response to food insecurity in cases where individuals and households testing positive for the coronavirus must be quarantined, its website said.
