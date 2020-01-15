Sale of used books, DVDs, CDs, records, videos, antique books, sheet music, etc. in good condition. Most books are bargain-priced at $1, including the newest fiction. This sale also includes children’s and young adults’ books. The sale is open to all, including dealers. The only rule: courteous behavior is expected due to the crowded conditions of the venue.
Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Half-price day.; Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 a bag day — we provide the bags and you get the extreme bargains.
Location: Lobby and Forum Room of the Sebastopol Library, 7140 Bodega Avenue, Sebastopol.
There is still time to donate: Friends of Sebastopol Library is always grateful to receive donations of books and other materials in good condition. We don’t take textbooks that are more than five years old, financial guides or magazines. We will not be able to accept donations from Jan. 25 through Feb. 3 due to the sale, so if you have books you’d like to donate to the sale, do it now. Call the library at 823-7691 for more information.
— Submitted by Friends of the Sebastopol Library
