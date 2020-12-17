A slow rolling line of a dozen colorful-lighted cars and trucks followed a Sebastopol fire truck through the streets and neighborhoods of Sebastopol on a rainy pre-Christmas evening on Dec. 16, adding some holiday spirit to the dark street scenes where dozens of people turned out in their driveways and sidewalks to cheer and photograph the parade that included the big old guy himself in his red and white suit and fluffy white beard. Sebastopol resident Lori Jay organized the activity with the help of some of her neighbors and family members.
