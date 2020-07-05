A community art event and vigil was held in Sebastopol's Plaza Sunday night, July 5.
Participants were asked to bring art supplies, already-created art and flowers to the event, with the goal of attaching works of art in support of Black Lives Matter to a fence across from the Plaza.
According to a social media post from co-organizer Dezi Rae Kai, following the sign project, event attendees lit candles in honor of George Floyd and others who have died as a result of police brutality.
Check back later for more information.
