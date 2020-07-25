On Friday evening, July 25, hundreds of people came out to downtown Sebastopol to put their mark on the city's new Black Lives Matter mural, which stretches across the sidewalk of the plaza.
The event also included t-shirt silk screening, a performance from dancer Nebula and a table where people could pick up a free mask.
Check back for an update.
